Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 07:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Priyanka Gandhi asked to vacate govt-allotted accommodation within one month

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has been asked to vacate her house on Lodhi Road in Delhi by August 1.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has directed Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi to vacate government allotted accommodation within one month.

The ministry said that the step was being taken as the Home Ministry had previously withdrawn SPG protection and Z-plus security cover from the Gandhi scion.

In the letter, the ministry wrote, "Consequent upon withdrawal of SPG protection and grant of Z-plus security cover by Ministry of Home Affairs which does not have provision for allotment/retention of government accommodation on security grounds to you, the allotment of Type-6B, House No. 35, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi is hereby cancelled w.e.f 01/07/2020. One month concessional period on the same rent i.e. upto 01/08/20 is allowed as per rules."

Close
Asserting that Priyanka Gandhi vacate the house on or before August 1, the ministry further said, "Any stay beyond 01/08/2020 will attract damage charges/penal rent as per rules."
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 07:01 pm

tags #India #Priyanka Gandhi #Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

