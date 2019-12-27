App
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2019 08:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Priyanka Gandhi arrives in Lucknow on two-day visit

The Congress has planned a peace march from its headquarters to the Ambedkar statue opposite GPO Park, but it may not take place in view of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived here on Friday to participate in the foundation day function of the party on Saturday. On a two-day visit, she is expected to attend a meeting of the party's advisory council and strategy group besides addressing the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) to revamp the state unit after a number of leaders were recently expelled.

Priyanka had earlier undertaken a peace march from Shaheed Smarak to GPO Park on October 2 to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Close

This is her first visit to the state capital after violent protests against the amended citizenship law, that claimed at least 19 lives.

related news

Priyanka had visited Bijnor on Sunday to meet families of the victims of the clashes. The UP Police had, however, stopped Priyanka and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi from entering Meerut to meet families of those killed in the violence.

First Published on Dec 27, 2019 08:47 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra #Uttar Pradesh

