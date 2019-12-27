Priyanka Gandhi arrives in Lucknow on two-day visit

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived here on Friday to participate in the foundation day function of the party on Saturday. On a two-day visit, she is expected to attend a meeting of the party's advisory council and strategy group besides addressing the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) to revamp the state unit after a number of leaders were recently expelled.

The Congress has planned a peace march from its headquarters to the Ambedkar statue opposite GPO Park, but it may not take place in view of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC.

Priyanka had earlier undertaken a peace march from Shaheed Smarak to GPO Park on October 2 to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

This is her first visit to the state capital after violent protests against the amended citizenship law, that claimed at least 19 lives.