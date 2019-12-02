'Priyanka Chopra zindabad': Congress leader hails the actor instead of Priyanka Gandhi

The goof-up has led to endless memes involving Surender Kumar and the Congress on social media.
In a video, which has gone viral online, Congress leader Surender Kumar is seen making a blunder while addressing a public rally.
An enthusiastic Kumar, while on the dais, started raising slogans praising the Congress party and the Gandhis. This was when he addressed Priyanka Gandhi as Priyanka Chopra, a remark which has elicited many guffaws online.
Kumar is seen sloganeering and saying, "Sonia Gandhi zindabad! Congress party zindabad! Rahul Gandhi zindabad! Priyanka Chopra zindabad!"
#WATCH Delhi: Slogan of "Sonia Gandhi zindabad! Congress party zindabad! Rahul Gandhi zindabad! Priyanka Chopra zindabad!" (instead of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) mistakenly raised by Congress' Surender Kr at a public rally. Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra was also present.(01.12) pic.twitter.com/ddFDuZDTwH
In fact, as soon as Kumar says "Priyanka Chopra Zindabad", Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) Chief Subhash Chopra, who is seen sharing the stage with him, gets startled.The goof-up has led to endless memes involving Surender Kumar and the Congress on social media.