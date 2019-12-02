App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 02, 2019 08:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Priyanka Chopra zindabad': Congress leader hails the actor instead of Priyanka Gandhi

The goof-up has led to endless memes involving Surender Kumar and the Congress on social media.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a video, which has gone viral online, Congress leader Surender Kumar is seen making a blunder while addressing a public rally.

An enthusiastic Kumar, while on the dais, started raising slogans praising the Congress party and the Gandhis. This was when he addressed Priyanka Gandhi as Priyanka Chopra, a remark which has elicited many guffaws online.

Kumar is seen sloganeering and saying, "Sonia Gandhi zindabad! Congress party zindabad! Rahul Gandhi zindabad! Priyanka Chopra zindabad!"

Close
The video was shared by news agency ANI

related news

In fact, as soon as Kumar says "Priyanka Chopra Zindabad", Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) Chief Subhash Chopra, who is seen sharing the stage with him, gets startled.

The goof-up has led to endless memes involving Surender Kumar and the Congress on social media.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 2, 2019 08:41 pm

tags #Congress #India

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.