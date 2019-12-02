'Priyanka Chopra zindabad': Congress leader hails the actor instead of Priyanka Gandhi

In a video, which has gone viral online, Congress leader Surender Kumar is seen making a blunder while addressing a public rally.

An enthusiastic Kumar, while on the dais, started raising slogans praising the Congress party and the Gandhis. This was when he addressed Priyanka Gandhi as Priyanka Chopra, a remark which has elicited many guffaws online.

Kumar is seen sloganeering and saying, "Sonia Gandhi zindabad! Congress party zindabad! Rahul Gandhi zindabad! Priyanka Chopra zindabad!"



#WATCH Delhi: Slogan of "Sonia Gandhi zindabad! Congress party zindabad! Rahul Gandhi zindabad! Priyanka Chopra zindabad!" (instead of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) mistakenly raised by Congress' Surender Kr at a public rally. Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra was also present.(01.12) pic.twitter.com/ddFDuZDTwH

The video was shared by news agency ANI

In fact, as soon as Kumar says "Priyanka Chopra Zindabad", Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) Chief Subhash Chopra, who is seen sharing the stage with him, gets startled.