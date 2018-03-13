App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 13, 2018 02:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Privately-run airports owe Rs 800 cr to CISF

The Delhi airport, operated by the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), alone has an outstanding amount of Rs 737.37 crore, Union minister of state for home Kiren Rijiju said replying to a written question.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Six privately-run airports owe a total of nearly Rs 800 crore to the CISF for the deployment of its personnel on security duty, the Lok Sabha was informed today.

The Delhi airport, operated by the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), alone has an outstanding amount of Rs 737.37 crore, Union minister of state for home Kiren Rijiju said replying to a written question.

Among the other airports are Mumbai airport, operated by the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), which owes the Central Industrial Security Force Rs 48.70 crore, and the Bangalore airport, operated by the Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), which has an outstanding amount of Rs 22.86 lakh.

tags #airports #CISF #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC