Private trainer aircraft crashes in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar, two killed

Chimes Academy's local administrator Rahul Sharma confirmed the accident.
A trainer aircraft of a private aviation academy crashed in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh in the night on January 3, killing two persons who were on board, the district police said.
The pilot of the aircraft of 'Chimes Academy' was trying to land at Dhana airstrip when it crashed in the adjoining field, said Sagar Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi.
"Trainer Ashok Makwana (58) and trainee Piyush Singh (28) were killed in the crash that took place around 10 pm," Sanghi said, adding that bad weather was a likely cause.
Chimes Academy's local administrator Rahul Sharma confirmed the accident.
The aircraft was a Cessna 172, which has a glass cockpit and is enabled with facilities for flying in the night, according to academy sources.As per the academy's website, it runs courses for Commercial Pilot Licence and Private Pilot License.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.