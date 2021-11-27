MARKET NEWS

English
Private sector pensioners can submit annual life certificate at any time with validity upto 1 year

According to the recent tweet by EPFO's official Twitter account a Private sector pensioner will have to submit their Jeevan Pramaan Patra on or before the last date when he or she had submitted a year ago.

Moneycontrol News
November 27, 2021 / 06:07 PM IST
PC- Shutterstock


The deadline for submitting life certificate of private sector pension-holders under the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is not the same as for government pensioners, which is November 30. The last date for private sector pensioners to submit the life certificate -- Jeevan Pramaan Patra -- is different.

According to the recent tweet by EPFO's official Twitter account, "EPS'95 Pensioners can now submit Life Certificate at any time which will be valid for 1 year from date of submission."

Regarding submission of life certificate or Jeevan Pramaan Patra issued in December 2019, the EPFO circular said, "Submission of life certificate or Jeevan Pramaan Patra by Employees Pension Scheme, 1995 pensioners in the month of November in each year may be replaced by a system of submission of life certificate/Jeevan Pramaan after a year from the date of submission of last life certificate/Jeevan Pramaan. Accordingly, pensioners will have to submit the life certificate/Jeevan Pramaan in the same month during next year failing which pension will be stopped from the succeeding month."

Accordingly, for a pensioner, he or she will have to submit their Jeevan Pramaan Patra on or before the last date when he or she had submitted a year ago. If they miss the date, they will stop receiving pension from the next month.

A pensioner can opt physical routes like visiting the bank, post office, availing doorstep service or via digital means to submit their annual life certificate. This applies for both EPS and government pensioners.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Nov 27, 2021 05:52 pm

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

