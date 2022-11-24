 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Private sector participation in space sector gaining momentum as more players get onboard

PTI
Nov 24, 2022 / 01:11 PM IST

In addition to ISRO's Earth Observation Satellite - 06 (Oceansat-3), the rocket will carry eight nano-satellites.

Space sector

With more startups getting onboard, private sector participation in India's space sector will get further momentum this weekend with the launch of ISRO's PSLV-C54.

These nano satellites include Bengaluru-headquartered spacetech startup Pixxel's third hyperspectral satellite 'Anand' "More than two years in the making and made with a lot of dedication and effort, the team can't wait for the satellite to finally go to space and beam down some amazing #hyperspectral data", Pixxel said.

Two Thybolt spacecraft of private spacetech company Dhruva Space will also be co-passengers on board PSLV-C54 which is slated to be launched from the first launch pad of Sriharikota spaceport at 11.56 am on November 26.

"It is momentous that on the same day, we will be observing 10 years of Dhruva Space!," the company based out of Hyderabad said.

The upcoming flight comes close on the heels of the launch of Vikram-S (a sub-orbital launch vehicle from Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace), the first rocket built by a private company in India, on November 18.