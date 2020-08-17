Private school students in Bengaluru find access to online classes blocked over unpaid fees

According to the parents, they did not receive any intimation before the action was taken.

Several private unaided schools in Bengaluru have blocked access to online classes to students who have not paid fees, according to a news report.

In protest, parents have flooded Child Line, RTE Task Force and the Department of Public Instruction helpline with complaints against the schools.

The RTE Task Force alone received 50 complaints, while the DPI helpline collected over 100, reported Deccan Herald.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

In some cases, schools disallowed students' participation despite parents paying the fees in instalments. According to the parents, they did not receive any intimation before the action was taken.

"Access to online classes was removed for my son without prior intimation," Deccan Herald quoted Sebastian, a resident of Whitefield in Bengaluru, as saying. He added that when he checked with other parents they said the links were working fine.

“We told the school that we would pay the fees in instalments. Despite this, they blocked access to online classes, which is affecting the children’s mental and emotional health,” said a parent who faced the issue with a school in Indiranagar.

Nagasimha G Rao, state convener of RTE Task Force, said over 50 complaints they received are against private school managements. These complaints have been forwarded to the concerned Block Education Officer (BEO).

DPI officials said they must follow the procedure. “We must first issue a notice to the schools. We have done this for a majority of schools about which we have received complaints,” a senior department official said.