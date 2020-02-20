App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 06:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Slide Rs 100 in answer sheets', UP school principal taped giving cheating tips

In a video that has gone viral, he purportedly assures students that "none of them will fail" if they follow his instructions.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A private school manager was arrested on February 20 for allegedly giving "cheating tips" to students appearing in the UP Board examinations and advising them to slide in a Rs 100 note along with answer sheets to get a good score, police said.

A two-minute long video of Praveen Mall, manager of Harivansh Memorial Inter College, went viral on social media in which he is seen giving the "tips" to students to get high marks in the UP Board of Secondary Education examinations.

In the video, he purportedly assures students that "none of them will fail" if they follow his instructions.

Close

The video clip was secretly filmed by one of the students and sent to the Chief Minister's Office, officials said.

related news

"All of you should maintain discipline. If a chit is found with you and even if you are slapped, fold your hand and be ready for one more (slap). Don't argue and stand straight as the teacher can damage your future," Mall is heard saying in the video.

"Don't leave out any question. If you write questions and put a Rs 100 note, the teacher will give you marks blindly. Even if you answer a four-mark question wrongly, they will give you three marks. No one sees (while checking copies). None of you will fail," he is heard saying.

The video is said to have been filmed in January during a farewell function in the school, police said.

Mall was arrested and sent to jail on Thursday after being booked under provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 1998 and the Information Technology Act, they added.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 20, 2020 05:40 pm

tags #India #Uttar Pradesh

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.