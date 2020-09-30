Private hospitals taking undue advantage of pandemic: Maharashtra Health minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said private hospitals and diagnostic centres have taken undue advantage of the COVID-19 situation and they are overcharging patients even for basic health services.

Speaking at an event organised by the western region of industry body CII on Tuesday, Tope said there have been instances of these private facilities charging hefty sums from people for medical services.

"Private hospitals and diagnostic centres have taken undue advantage of the COVID-19 situation in the state.

"There have been several occasions where these centres and hospitals have charged exorbitantly for basic health services during the COVID-19 situation," he said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The state government has taken various measures to cap prices of health care services so that people can afford them, said the minister.

"I came to know recently that for HRTC (High Resolution Computed Tomography) test, charges were as high as Rs 13,000," he said.

"Plasma therapy, which has not been very successful in treating COVID-19 patients, was still attracting charges of Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 for 200 ml supply. I have now capped it at Rs 5,500," Tope said.

Charges of testings have also been capped. The volume is so huge that hospitals and laboratories can still make money by testing more and more people, he said.

Tope also said that the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown caused job losses and affected mental health of people.

"In the post COVID-19 situation, how to address mental health issues is another challenge before me as several people have lost jobs," he said.