Private hospitals launch home care plans for COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms: Report

Private hospitals have begun offering home care packages to COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms.

Max Healthcare, Fortis Healthcare, and Medanta have begun providing treatment at home to COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

This method of treatment might help reduce overcrowding at hospitals. The move also comes at a time when media reports suggest shortage of beds at hospitals in Mumbai and Delhi.

Sandeep Budhiraja, group medical director at Max, said as per the report that around 70-80 percent of COVID-19 patients either show no symptoms or display mild symptoms.

"The recovery period for such patients is 14-17 days if proper home isolation guidelines are followed," Budhiraja said.

"If someone is COVID-positive and shows mild symptoms, there is no need to rush to a hospital. One can self-isolate in the comfort of their home with our home care packages designed for patients who don’t need hospital admission."

Max Healthcare's "15-day remote monitoring package", called Max@home, was rolled out on June 8 and starts at Rs 333 per day, the report said.

The plan includes an essential medical kit (thermometer and oximeter), daily monitoring of a patient's vital signs with a trained nurse on call twice a day, telephone reviews with a doctor every third day, case assessments and home delivery of medicines.

Fortis Healthcare's home care plan starts at Rs 6,000 for 17 days, while Medanta's package starts at Rs 4,900, the report added.

"The patients are monitored every day. There is a mobile app where they have to record their temperature, pulse which is monitored on an everyday basis," Ritu Garg, zonal director at Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurgaon, told the paper.



"If they want a caregiver at home, that’s chargeable. An ambulance service is always available to pick them up in case of an emergency," Garg added.