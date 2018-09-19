Private healthcare facilities may be assessed under 'Kayakalp' scheme

Private healthcare facilities may now be assessed on parameters of the 'Kayakalp' scheme, a government initiative to promote cleanliness, hygiene and infection control practices.

Encouraged by the achievements of 'Kayakalp' scheme, the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) has decided to consider assessment of healthcare facilities in the private sector, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The initiative is a part of the 'Swachchta hi Sewa' initiative that is being undertaken across various parts of the country to generate greater public participation towards cleanliness and is being organised in the run-up to the fourth anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

"Cleanliness and hygiene in hospitals, besides being critical for preventing infections, also provide the patients and visitors with a positive experience and encourages moulding behaviour related to cleanliness and sanitation at their homes and work-place.

"Environments where patients are received with dignity and respect, along with delivery of prompt care go a long way in promoting faster healing and enhanced satisfaction of patients," the statement stated.

Since the Kayakalp scheme was launched in 2015, healthcare facilities in the public sector have been competing with each other to attain the highest levels of cleanliness and hygiene in their respective facilities.

The initiative has resulted in bringing significant improvement in the sanitation and hygiene, patient satisfaction, behavioural change in the staff and employees of the hospitals and institutions, patients and their attendants towards cleanliness, the statement stated.