Last Updated : Mar 27, 2020 07:17 AM IST | Source: PTI

Private doctors should not close clinics: CM Uddhav Thackeray

Private medical practitioners need to keep their clinics open to treat patients for illnesses other than coronavirus, the chief minister said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed the private doctors in the state not to close their clinics during ongoing lockdown for containing coronavirus.

He also assured that the government will take care of residents of other states who are stuck in Maharashtra, an official statement said.

Private medical practitioners need to keep their clinics open to treat patients for illnesses other than coronavirus, the chief minister said.

Special I-cards will be issued for those who provide essential services, including doctors and medical staff, he said.

Thackeray interacted with district collectors and divisional commissioners through video conference on Thursday evening.

He reiterated instruction to officials to look for all those who had travelled abroad during the past fortnight and conduct their medical check-up.

Officials should ensure that residents of other states who are stranded in Maharashtra get necessary help, and also help Maharashtra residents who are stuck outside, the chief minister added.

He also directed collectors to find out how many hospital beds can be reserved for coronavirus patients in their districts.

First Published on Mar 27, 2020 07:04 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #doctors #India #lockdown #Politics

