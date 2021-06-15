MARKET NEWS

Private COVID-19 vaccination centre-housing society MoU mandatory in Mumbai: BMC

Displaying posters, banners, hoardings and boards at government or private COVID-19 vaccination centres for political advantage would be inappropriate, the BMC said

PTI
June 15, 2021 / 09:56 AM IST
BMC said 41.11 lakh people have been administered vaccines against COVID-19 so far in Mumbai

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between private vaccination centres and housing societies will be mandatory before the start of any drive to vaccinate people against COVID-19, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on June 14.

It said such an MoU should have details like the private vaccination centres' medical staff, ambulance availability in case of emergencies, etc.

"It would be inappropriate to display posters, banners, hoardings and boards at the government or private vaccination centres for political advantage," the BMC circular stated. The BMC had, earlier, said no private vaccination centre from outside Mumbai would be allowed to carry out inoculation in the city.

The civic body said 41.11 lakh people have been administered vaccines against COVID-19 so far in the city, including 93,997 on June 14. It said 8.24 lakh people have been given the second dose of the vaccine as well.

first published: Jun 15, 2021 09:56 am

