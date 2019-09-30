App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2019 09:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

21 killed after private bus overturns in Gujarat, 'extremely pained' says PM Modi

The ghastly mishap took place at Trishulia Ghat, a hilly patch on the Ambaji-Danta road near Ambaji town of Banaskantha district, around 160km from here.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: ANI

At least 21 people were killed and more than 50 others injured when a packed private luxury bus overturned in Banaskantha district of North Gujarat on Monday evening, said officials.

The private luxury bus, carrying around 70 passengers, overturned at Trishulia Ghat after the driver lost control of the vehicle due to heavy rain in the area, said Banaskantha district SP Ajit Rajian.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tweet, said that he was "extremely pained" by the loss of lives due to the accident.

Home Minister Amit Shah, too, said that he was "deeply anguished" by the loss of lives in the accident.

 



First Published on Sep 30, 2019 08:05 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Gujarat #India

