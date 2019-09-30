21 killed after private bus overturns in Gujarat, 'extremely pained' says PM Modi

At least 21 people were killed and more than 50 others injured when a packed private luxury bus overturned in Banaskantha district of North Gujarat on Monday evening, said officials.

The ghastly mishap took place at Trishulia Ghat, a hilly patch on the Ambaji-Danta road near Ambaji town of Banaskantha district, around 160km from here.

The private luxury bus, carrying around 70 passengers, overturned at Trishulia Ghat after the driver lost control of the vehicle due to heavy rain in the area, said Banaskantha district SP Ajit Rajian.



Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a tragic bus accident in Banaskantha, Gujarat. Have spoken to the state and local authorities, they are doing everything possible to help the people in need. My deepest condolences. May the injured recover at the earliest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tweet, said that he was "extremely pained" by the loss of lives due to the accident.Home Minister Amit Shah, too, said that he was "deeply anguished" by the loss of lives in the accident.

