Prithvi-2 missile successfully test fired at night

Two Prithvi-2 missiles were test-fired consecutively and both tests met all parameters, the official said from the Interim Test Range at Chandipur.
India successfully testfired on November 20 the indigenously developed nuclear capable Prithvi-2 missile at night as part of a user trial by the Army from a test range off Odisha coast, an official said.
Two Prithvi-2 missiles were test-fired consecutively and both tests met all parameters, the official said from the Interim Test Range at Chandipur.
The trial of the surface-to-surface missile with a strike range of 350 km was carried out from a mobile launcher from launch complex-3 of the ITR between 7 pm to 7.15 pm, he said.
It was a routine trial, he added.The night time testfire of Prithvi-2 was conducted successfully from the ITR on February 21, 2018.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.