Prithla Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Prithla Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Prithla Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Prithla constituency of Haryana including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Prithla is an Assembly constituency in Faridabad district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Haryana Poll Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 81.09% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 73.85% in 2009.
In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Tek Chand Sharma won this seat by a margin of 1179 votes, which was 0.87% of the total votes polled. BSP polled a total of 134998 votes.
Raghubir Singh won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the BSP candidate by a margin of 3155 votes. INC polled 99955 votes, 34.66% of the total votes polled.
The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, Oct 24, 2019.
