Black Fungus | Prioritise those with better chances of survival: Delhi HC on Amphotericin distribution policy
The Delhi HC Bench, however, said that the Centre may make an exception for senior citizens who are serving the nation in high positions and whose safety and security are important because of the pivotal roles that they play.
June 01, 2021 / 06:28 PM IST
Directing the Centre to form a policy on the distribution of Liposomal Amphotericin B distribution -- the anti-fungal drug used to treat Black Fungus or Mucormycosis -- the Delhi High Court said on June 1 that younger people and those with better chances of survival should be prioritised, instead of older ones who have lived a full life.
The Delhi High Court said: "The administration of the drug has to be prioritised for those with better chances of survival as also the younger generation, having promise of future over the older ones who have lived their lives."
The HC Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh, however, said that the Centre may make an exception for senior citizens who are serving the nation in high positions and whose safety and security are important because of the pivotal roles that they play.
The Delhi HC further said it is “high time” for the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) to lay down the guidelines for Liposomal Amphotericin-B, plain Amphotericin-B, and Posaconazole usage.
