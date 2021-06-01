Black Fungus | Prioritise those with better chances of survival: Delhi HC on Amphotericin distribution policy

Directing the Centre to form a policy on the distribution of Liposomal Amphotericin B distribution -- the anti-fungal drug used to treat Black Fungus or Mucormycosis -- the Delhi High Court said on June 1 that younger people and those with better chances of survival should be prioritised, instead of older ones who have lived a full life.

The Delhi High Court said: "The administration of the drug has to be prioritised for those with better chances of survival as also the younger generation, having promise of future over the older ones who have lived their lives."

The HC Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh, however, said that the Centre may make an exception for senior citizens who are serving the nation in high positions and whose safety and security are important because of the pivotal roles that they play.

The Delhi HC further said it is “high time” for the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) to lay down the guidelines for Liposomal Amphotericin-B, plain Amphotericin-B, and Posaconazole usage.

With PTI inputs

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show