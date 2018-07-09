Prime Minister, South Korean Prez take metro ride to Noida

Both the leaders were heading to Noida for the inauguration of a Samsung facility to manufacture mobile phones.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in took a Metro ride to Noida today.
The PMO tweeted a picture of the two leaders travelling on Delhi Metro.
Another picture tweeted by the PMO showed them at the Yamuna Bank metro station.
