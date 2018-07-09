App
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 08:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Prime Minister, South Korean Prez take metro ride to Noida

Both the leaders were heading to Noida for the inauguration of a Samsung facility to manufacture mobile phones.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in took a Metro ride to Noida today.

The PMO tweeted a picture of the two leaders travelling on Delhi Metro.

Another picture tweeted by the PMO showed them at the Yamuna Bank metro station.
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 07:16 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #World News

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

