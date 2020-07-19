Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter followers hit 60 million

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, known for reaching out to masses through social media, has gained 60 million followers on Twitter.

The PM started using the platform in January 2009 when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat and his popularity grew overwhelmingly as he assumed the office of Prime Minister of India in 2014. Currently, his total followers on his Twitter handle @narendramodi stands at 60,032,132.

Even the number of followers on the official Twitter handle of the Prime Minister’s Office has crossed 37 million.

The Prime Minister stands tall among the world leaders on Twitter. However, he is still behind US President Donald Trump who has 83.7 million followers. Former US President Barack Obama remains on the top spot with over 120 million accounts following him.

In India, no politician is even close to Prime Minister Modi. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has 15.2 million followers. Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, who contested against the Prime Minister in 2014 general elections, has 19.9 million followers.

PM Modi is quite active on Twitter and regularly communicates about issues concerning the country, foreign policy and his interactions with the people.

Besides Twitter, the PM is highly popular on other social media platforms.

He has 45 million followers on Facebook and 45.3 million on the photo-sharing app Instagram.