App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2018 08:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to talk to farmers on June 20

The sixth interaction between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and farmers via video conference will take place tomorrow. Pm to flag government's major schemes aimed at boosting their income, and also address farm sector issues with farmers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with farmers on June 20 via video conference to flag his government's major schemes aimed at boosting their income, and also address farm sector issues. The interaction with farmers will be the sixth such interaction, that began on the eve of Modi government completing four years in office.

"The interaction will provide an opportunity to hear directly from the farmers. Initiatives related to doubling farmers' income will also be discussed," a statement issued by Prime Minister's Office said today.

The interaction will be broadcast directly by Krishi Vigyan Kendra's, Common Service Centers (CSC), Doordarshan, DD Kissan and Aakashvaani from all over the country, it said.

"People will also be able to interact with the Prime Minister through 'Narendra Modi App'," the statement said.

In the previous interactions, the Prime Minister had heard beneficiaries of free cooking gas (LPG) scheme, financial inclusion initiative, start-up enterpreneurs, health scheme and Digitial India.
First Published on Jun 19, 2018 08:05 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Digitial India #India #Narendra Modi

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.