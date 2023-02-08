English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reply President's Lok Sabha address, may take on Opposition

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address comes a day after senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP-led Centre for allegedly giving undue favours to billionaire Gautam Adani

    Moneycontrol News
    February 08, 2023 / 11:15 AM IST
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File image/Bloomberg)

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File image/Bloomberg)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to President Droupadi Murmu’s address in Lok Sabha on February 8. He is expected to speak around 4pm in the House, sources said.

    The prime minister’s address comes a day after senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) central government for allegedly giving undue favours to billionaire Gautam Adani.

    Follow our LIVE News blog here

    While speaking on Motion of Thanks to President’s address on January 7, Gandhi had questioned Modi’s relationship with Adani and alleged that the businessman was given benefits in various sectors by the prime minister himself.