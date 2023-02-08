Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reply President's Lok Sabha address, may take on Opposition

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File image/Bloomberg)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to President Droupadi Murmu’s address in Lok Sabha on February 8. He is expected to speak around 4pm in the House, sources said.

The prime minister’s address comes a day after senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) central government for allegedly giving undue favours to billionaire Gautam Adani.

While speaking on Motion of Thanks to President’s address on January 7, Gandhi had questioned Modi’s relationship with Adani and alleged that the businessman was given benefits in various sectors by the prime minister himself.

However, Gandhi was countered by Law Minister Kiren Rijiju who demanded proof of his allegations from the former Congress president.

The Opposition parties have been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe headed by the Supreme Court into the allegations of fraud and stock manipulation against the Adani Group.

Sources said during his address in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to take on the opposition party Congress, for levelling allegations against him.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has also given privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi for several “unverified and incriminatory” statements against the prime minister.

Earlier on January 31, President Murmu addressed the joint sitting of Parliament for the first time after assuming the position. She had lauded the government for its works and decisions.