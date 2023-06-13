Prime Minister Narendra Modi to receive 21-gun salute welcome during US visit

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s June 21-14 visit to the United States is highly anticipated, being accorded the honour of a 21-gun salute welcome, as per an ANI report. His visit comes following an invitation from US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Modi is expected to land at the Andrews Air Force Base in his Air India One on June 1, where he will be welcomed by several Indian Americans, the report said. He will be accommodated at the Willard Intercontinental — near the White House —- during his stay.

The prime minister is expected to head to Freedom Plaza upon arrival. Around 600 Indian Americans are set to greet him with a cultural performance showcasing diverse tapestry from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Adapa Prasad, President of Overseas Friends of BJP-USA (OFBJP-USA) told ANI.

Modi is also set to attend an event at the UN Headquarters in New York to mark International Yoga Day, as per the report. Further, the visit will include a state dinner on June 22, as per a White House press statement.

As part of his itinerary, Modi is scheduled to address a gathering of 7,000 Indian Americans on the South Lawns of the White House on the same day; and address the chairpersons and CEOs of leading US companies at the John F. Kennedy Centre in Washington, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

The Prime Minister has also accepted invitations from both the House of Representatives and the Senate to address a joint session of the US Congress on June 22. Expressing his gratitude for the invitation, PM Modi took to Twitter, stating, "I am honoured to accept and look forward to addressing a Joint Meeting of the Congress once again. We are proud of our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with the US, built upon the foundation of shared democratic values, strong people-to-people ties, and an unwavering commitment to global peace and prosperity."

“The upcoming visit will affirm the deep and close partnership between the US and India and the warm bonds of family and friendship that link Americans and Indians together. The visit will strengthen our two countries’ shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific and our shared resolve to elevate our strategic technology partnership, including in defence, clean energy, and space,” Jean-Pierre said.

Biden and Modi are expected to plan ways to expand educational exchanges and people-to-people ties; and lay out strategies to confront challenges ranging from climate change, to workforce development and health security. This US visit holds great significance for both nations, as it aims to strengthen their partnership across various domains and reinforce their shared commitment to regional and global stability.