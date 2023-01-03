Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with King Charles III of UK

King Charles III

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke with King Charles III of the United Kingdom and the two discussed issues such as climate action, conservation of biodiversity and innovative solutions for financing energy-transition, the PM's office said.

"It was a pleasure to speak with His Majesty King Charles III on issues of mutual interest, including environmental protection, climate resilience, and the Commonwealth. Also discussed the priorities of India's G20 Presidency, and the potential of Mission LiFE," Modi tweeted.

Since this was the prime minister's first conversation with King Charles III after he assumed the office of the Sovereign of the UK, Modi wished him a "very successful reign", the PMO statement said.

"A number of subjects of mutual interest were discussed during the (telephone) call, including climate action, conservation of biodiversity, innovative solutions for financing energy-transition, etc. The prime minister expressed his appreciation for His Majesty's abiding interest and advocacy on these issues," it said.

The prime minister briefed the king on India's priorities for its G20 Presidency, including propagation of digital public goods.

"He also explained the relevance of Mission LiFE – Lifestyle for Environment, through which India seeks to promote environmentally sustainable lifestyles," the PMO said.

The leaders also exchanged views on the Commonwealth of Nations and how to further strengthen its functioning.

They appreciated the role of the Indian community in the UK in acting as a "living bridge" between both the countries and enriching bilateral relations.

King Charles III recently ascended the throne following his mother Queen Elizabeth's demise.