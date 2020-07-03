App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 10:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Leh to review security situation at the LAC

This comes amid India's growing tensions with China and its movement at the LAC in the past few months that led to a clash between the two country's armies leading to fatalities on both sides.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Leh early morning on July 3 to review security situation and meet soldiers serving at the LAC.

This comes amid India's growing tensions with China and Chinese troops movement at the LAC in the past few months that led to a clash between the two countries' armies leading to fatalities on both sides.

Modi at Leh

PM Narendra Modi is presently at one of the forward locations in Nimu where he is interacting with personnel of the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and ITBP.

related news

PM Modi at Leh PM Modi at Leh

Located at 11,000 feet, this is among the tough terrains, surrounded by the Zanskar range and on the banks of the Indus.

India and China have been at loggerheads since China started troop movement around the Galwan valley in the Eastern Ladakh region and later making unsubstantiated claims over parts of the Galwan valley.

Mounting tensions led to a nasty scuffle between armies of India and China on June 16 that took lives of as many as 20 Indian soldiers and leaving 76 others injured.

The Chinese army didn't clarify on the number of deaths on their side but reports have said that over 35 Chinese soldiers also died in the scuffle.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
First Published on Jul 3, 2020 10:09 am

tags #China #India #India China border news #Narendra Modi

