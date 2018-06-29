Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays visit to Atal Bihari Vajpayee at AIIMS for the third time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today visited his ailing predecessor Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who is undergoing treatment at AIIMS. This is the third time Modi has visited the former prime minister, who was admitted to the country's premier hospital on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, chest congestion, urinary tract infection and urine output on the lower side.

Modi was at the AIIMS today where he laid the foundation stone for the National Centre for Ageing and also inaugurated a super speciality and an emergency block at Safdarjung Hospital here.

He also inaugurated a 300-bed Power Grid Vishram Sadan in AIIMS and a 'connection motorable tunnel' between AIIMS, Ansari Nagar and the Trauma Centre.

According to a source at AIIMS, Modi, after the event, visited Vajpayee for around 10-15 minutes.

The 93-year-old BJP leader, a diabetic, has one functional kidney. He had suffered a stroke in 2009 that weakened his cognitive abilities. Subsequently, he developed dementia.