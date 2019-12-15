App
Last Updated : Dec 15, 2019 11:03 AM IST | Source: PTI

Prime Minister Modi pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on 69th death anniversary

The PM said that India remains inspired by Patel's exceptional services

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 15 paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 69th death anniversary, saying the country remains inspired by his exceptional services.

India's first home minister died in 1950 in Mumbai.

"Tributes to the great Sardar Patel on his punya tithi (death anniversary). We remain eternally inspired by his exceptional service to our nation," Modi wrote on Twitter.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party believes that had Patel handled the Jammu and Kashmir issue after Independence, the situation there would have been better.

The Statue of Unity, a 182-meter tall statue of Patel, was unveiled by Prime Minister Modi in Gujarat last year.

First Published on Dec 15, 2019 10:54 am

tags #death anniversary #India #Narendra Modi #Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

