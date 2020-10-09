Priest burnt alive over land dispute in Rajasthan, one arrested

A temple priest from Rajasthan’s Bukna village in Karauli was burnt alive by five persons over a land dispute. Babulal Vaishnav, the 55-year-old priest, was attacked by the five accused persons on October 7 morning. The accused persons, who reportedly belonged to a dominant community, had thrown petrol on him and set him ablaze. The temple priest succumbed to his injuries late on October 8, reported the Times of India.

The main accused, Kailash Meena, has been identified and arrested by the police, while a search is on for the other four.

Vaishnav was the priest of a Radha Krishna temple in the village. He and his family used to cultivate on around 15 acres of temple land, which the accused were allegedly trying to grab illegally. Such land or “mandir mafi” are owned by temple trusts and are usually given to the temple priests for farming and earning a living in return of their service, i.e., taking care of the village temple.

When the accused had arrived at the priest’s house on October 7, a heated argument had started between the two, followed by Meena’s attack on Vaishnav.

Before succumbing to his injuries, the temple priest had told the police that five persons had set him on fire over the land dispute. He had even named each of the accused in his dying statement.

Mridul Kachawa, Karauli SP, said: “There was a dispute over a plot of land and the victim’s dying declaration was that Meena threw petrol on him and set him on fire. A total of five accused have been named and we have constituted teams to find the other accused.”

After the temple priest’s death, the Brahmin community had staged protests outside the Jaipur SMS hospital, where he breathed his last.