you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 07:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Prices of petrol, diesel to go up in Goa from midnight

Price of petrol and diesel will increase by Rs 2.70 and Rs 1.43 per litre respectively from June 15, said Paresh Joshi, president of All Goa Petrol Dealers Association.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Petrol and diesel prices will increase in Goa from midnight as the state government has hiked value-added tax (VAT) on them.

In a notification issued June 14 by under-secretary (finance) Sushma Karat, the state government announced VAT on petrol is now 20 per cent instead of 15 per cent, while that on diesel has been hiked from 15 per cent to 18 per cent.

"As on Friday, cost of petrol in Goa was Rs 63.74 per litre while that of diesel was Rs 63.04," he informed.

First Published on Jun 14, 2019 07:18 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Goa #India #Petrol price

