Prices of petrol, diesel to go up in Goa from midnight

Petrol and diesel prices will increase in Goa from midnight as the state government has hiked value-added tax (VAT) on them.

In a notification issued June 14 by under-secretary (finance) Sushma Karat, the state government announced VAT on petrol is now 20 per cent instead of 15 per cent, while that on diesel has been hiked from 15 per cent to 18 per cent.

Price of petrol and diesel will increase by Rs 2.70 and Rs 1.43 per litre respectively from June 15, said Paresh Joshi, president of All Goa Petrol Dealers Association.