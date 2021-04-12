Remdesivir price should be slashed to Rs 1200, says Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope

remdesivir

Rajesh Tope, the state health minister of Maharashtra has said that companies that produce Remdesivir should double their production.



Companies manufacturing anti-viral drug Remdesivir should double the production and decrease its MRPs to Rs 1200- Rs1300: Rajesh Tope, Maharashtra Minister pic.twitter.com/FECUPf5gPg

— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2021

The minister also added that the price of this anti-viral drug, used in the treatment of COVID-19, be reduced to Rs 1,200-Rs 1,300, ANI reported.

Maharashtra is one among nine other states that have shown a steep rise in the daily COVID-19 cases accounting for 83.02 percent of the new infections, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

However, as of now Maharashtra has ruled out the possibility of a lockdown. Tope said that a decision regarding the imposition of a lockdown in Maharashtra will be taken after the state Cabinet meeting on April 14.

The state has been facing a shortage of Remdesivir amid a surge in cases. To tackle the shortage, the state government has decided to set up district-level control rooms to ensure a smooth supply of these injections and prevent hoarding and black-marketing of the drug.

Maharashtra reported 51,751 new COVID-19 cases, 52,312 recoveries & 258 deaths in the last 24 hours.