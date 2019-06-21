App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2019 04:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Price of 1032 medicines capped by government: Mansukhlal Mandavia

Mansukhlal Mandavia said Jan Aushadhi stores are opened with an aim of providing quality and affordable medicines to the poor

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

The price of 1032 essential medicines have been capped by the government to help provide poor medicines at cheaper rates, the Rajya Sabha was informed on June 21 .

Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukhlal Mandavia said the government is attempting to provide 700 medicines in Jan Aushadi Stores and a total of 20 truck loads of medicines are being supplied to such stores per day for providing medicines at cheaper rates to the poor.

He said Jan Aushadhi stores are opened with an aim of providing quality and affordable medicines to the poor.

Mandavia, while replying to questions, said the government has fixed trade margins of 42 medicines relating to cancer and other diseases, which has helped bring down their price by 90 percent.

"A total of 526 formulations are now available at 90 percent less rates than the market, after the government has taken this initiative of fixing trade margins," the minister said.

Asked about any checks on pharma producers selling such medicines at higher rates, the minister said, the National Pharma Pricing Authority has been set up by the government and is looking into whether anyone is selling medicines at higher prices.

First Published on Jun 21, 2019 04:00 pm

