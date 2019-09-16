App
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2019 12:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Prez Ram Nath Kovind's flight delayed at Zurich on September 15 as Air India plane suffers snag

The Boeing 747 aircraft was scheduled to fly the president from Zurich to Slovenia.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Ram Nath Kovind's flight was delayed at Zurich on September 15 after the Air India Boeing plane suffered a technical snag, which was rectified later, according to a source.

The Boeing 747 aircraft was scheduled to fly the president from Zurich to Slovenia.

Soon after the technical snag was detected, Air India kept a Boeing 777 plane on standby at London to fly to Zurich for Kovind, the source said.

Close

However, the glitch was set right at Zurich by Air India engineers and Kovind took off for Slovenia, the source added.

Kovind is on a tour to Iceland, Switzerland and Slovenia that started on September 9.

Air India planes are used for ferrying VVIPs, including the President and the Prime Minister.

First Published on Sep 16, 2019 12:30 pm

tags #India

