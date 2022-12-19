English
    Prez Murmu says Google CEO Sundar Pichai symbol of Indian talent, wisdom; urges him to work for universal digital literacy in India

    December 19, 2022 / 09:59 PM IST
    Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai

    President Droupadi Murmu on Monday described the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Google and Alphabet, Sundar Pichai as a symbol of Indian talent and wisdom, and asked him to work for universal digital literacy in India.

    Pichai had called on the president at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

    "CEO of Google and Alphabet Sundar Pichai called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President described Shri Pichai, a recipient of Padma Bhushan, as a symbol of Indian talent and wisdom and urged him to work for universal digital literacy in India," the president's secretariat tweeted along with the pictures of the meeting.
