Prez gives assent to JK Reorganisation Legislation

The Parliament had earlier this week given its nod to the legislation for bifurcating the state, a bold and far-reaching decision that seeks to redraw the map and future of a region at the centre of a protracted militancy movement.
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday gave assent to a legislation through which Jammu and Kashmir would be split into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
The President has given assent to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, a home ministry official said.
First Published on Aug 9, 2019 07:51 pm