you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2020 05:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Preventive hygiene measures taken for safe delivery of packages: Amazon India

Amazon India also underlined the fact that it has increased the frequency and intensity of cleaning at all sites, including regular sanitisation of door handles, handrails, touch screens, scanners, and other frequently touched areas.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Allaying safety concerns of customers regarding delivery of packages, Amazon India on Friday said it has taken a slew of 'preventive hygiene measures' across its sites to help keep associates, delivery partners and customers safe.

"In these unprecedented times, Amazon has implemented a series of preventative hygiene measures across its sites to help keep associates delivery partners, and customers safe," the company said in a statement.

Delivery associates have been advised to clean all frequently touched surfaces of their vehicles and delivery devices.

Delivery associates have been asked to wash their hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser or cleaning agent, the statement read.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 17, 2020 05:15 pm

tags #Amazon India #Business #coronavirus #e- commerce industry #India

