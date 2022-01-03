Preventing accidents like one at Vaishno Devi's: easier said than done

Twelve people lost their lives in the stampede at the Vaishno Devi shrine. (Photo: PTI)

In 2017, Uttarakhand devised a novel plan, aimed at gearing up its principal tourist earner, the annual Char Dham Yatra, which normally begins mid-year.

Keeping an eye on the believers who descend upon their favourite destinations in their millions, the state administration identified 217 sensitive, accident-prone areas along the yatra route in seven districts of the state’s Garhwal division.

The most accident-prone areas was Dehradun district (45) followed by Haridwar (43) and Tehri Garhwal district (37). In Pauri Garhwal and Chamoli districts, 30 accident-prone areas each were identified.

Beefing up infrastructure has paid dividends.

In the light of the deadly stampede and deaths that followed in Vaishno Devi during the weekend, two things stand out: one, it would be no exaggeration to suggest that religious tourism in India is an industry; and two, the failure of preventing the stampede was an administrative mishap of the highest order.

Tourism to India

According to a 2010 study, at least 19 percent of all tourist trips in India fall under the category of pilgrimage tourism, according to the findings of the PhoCusWright report, a US-based travel research agency that has offices in India and major travel portals as clients.

And if you add spiritual tourism to it – curious foreigners exploring well known Indian religious sites in addition to the regulars – the percentage comes close to 50 percent.

Says Geetam Tiwari, TRIPP Chair Professor at the Department of Civil Engineering at IIT, Delhi: ``The number of stampedes at religious places is increasing. There is detailed logistics involved at religious places. Intense preventive measures have to be taken, crowd management is specialised; yet despite it all, you have to be prepared for the unknown.”

Tiwari was part of the high-level team which probed the deaths of 20 people in a stampede during Chhath Puja in Patna in 2012. ``Whatever the reasons, you cannot blame the pilgrims,” she points out.

Three-member panel on Vaishno Devi shrine stampede to submit report within a week.

Consider a few such accidents:

August 27, 2003: 39 people were killed and around 140 injured in a stampede during the holy bath at the Kumbh Mela in Maharashtra's Nashik district.

January 25, 2005: More than 340 devotees were trampled to death and hundreds injured during an annual pilgrimage at Mandhardevi temple in Maharashtra's Satara district. The accident occurred when some people fell on the steps made slippery by devotees breaking coconuts.

August 3, 2008: 162 dead, 47 injured in stampede triggered by rumours of rockslides at Naina Devi temple in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh.

September 30, 2008: Nearly 250 devotees killed and over 60 injured in stampede triggered by rumours of bomb going off at Chamunda Devi temple in Rajasthan's Jodhpur city.

March 4, 2010: About 63 people were killed in a stampede at Ram Janki Temple of Kripalu Maharaj in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district as people gathered to collect free clothes and food from the self-styled godman.

November 8, 2011: At least 20 people were killed in stampede in Haridwar at the Har-ki-Pauri ghat on banks of the Ganga.

November 19, 2012: Around 20 people died and many others injured as a makeshift bridge caved in, triggering a stampede during Chhath Puja at Adalat Ghat on the bank of river Ganga in Patna.

October 13, 2013: 115 people were killed and over 100 injured in a stampede during Navratri festivities near Ratangarh temple in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district. The stampede was triggered by rumours that a river bridge the devotees were crossing was about to collapse.

October 3, 2014: Thirty-two people perished and 26 others hurt in a stampede at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, shortly after the Dussehra celebrations ended.

July 14, 2015: Twenty-seven pilgrims died, and 20 others were injured in a stampede at a major bathing spot on the banks of the Godavari where a huge crowd of devotees had gathered on the opening day of 'Pushkaram' festival in Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh.

January 1, 2022: At least 12 people died and over a dozen were injured in a stampede at the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir triggered by a heavy rush of devotees.

Former Union Home Secretary N Gopalaswami says that while it is easy to blame the government, the time has come for people to also take some responsibility. ``How many policemen can you deploy? Today there are clear instructions from the government not to crowd outside temples because a pandemic is raging. Is anyone willing to listen? Just look at the crowds,” he told Moneycontrol.

Who'll manage the crowds?

Does India have enough cops? In 2013, the United Nations studied 71 nations and found India had 138 police personnel per lakh population, which was the fifth lowest among the 71 nations. The reality, however, is no matter how many policemen India has, the size of the population would always be larger.

As know-all post-mortem reports begin pouring in about what happened at Vaishno Devi – and even crucial how it could have been prevented – crowd management has been part of the charter of duties of the district administration from the very beginning.

However, the contextual background in which old methods of managing multitudes were devised and were practised has radically altered. These strategies require a re-examination considering the changes and experiences of the last few years, and a resetting of the management methods and protocol.

Because of rising religious fervour and political mobilisation – or both - crowds have become more frequent – both the number of regular events and sudden events have gone up sharply.

To complicate matters, environmentalists point to a steep rise in events triggered by climate change. Urban floods, incidents of earthquakes, severe heat waves, the recurrence of epidemics, pandemics, and water scarcity — all require a multitude of management tasks.

Is technology helpful?

Rapid growth in technology has made crowd manipulation and infiltration easier - a clear indication of what happened at Vaishno Devi where people were using their mobiles to spread fear instead of calming passions and panic. This made the job of the policemen infinitely more difficult.

Encouragingly, technology has made its presence felt in managing crowds. Live videography, drones, and CCTV cameras are now widely used and are very helpful in crowd monitoring and in capturing evidence.

At the Kumbh Mela, artificial intelligence was successfully tried out for crowd monitoring, along with fog and cloud computing, which helped getting data about the crowd, while algorithms have been crafted to help in stampede detection. Technology is clearly the way out - along with peoples’ cooperation of course.