 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Prevent highly intoxicated travellers from boarding aircraft, install CCTV cameras: DCW tells DGCA

PTI
Mar 15, 2023 / 02:24 PM IST

In a letter to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Delhi Commission for Women said it has observed increasing incidents of disruptive and unruly passengers on flights in recent months, adding such incidents are extremely unpleasant and traumatising for the passengers.

Flight

Prevent highly intoxicated travellers from boarding the aircraft, limit alcohol intake, instal CCTV cameras and sensitise staff about sexual harassment are part of the detailed guidelines given by DCW to the aviation regulator amid rising incidents of unruly passengers on flights.

In a letter to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Delhi Commission for Women said it has observed increasing incidents of disruptive and unruly passengers on flights in recent months, adding such incidents are extremely unpleasant and traumatising for the passengers.

"Media has reported recent cases of harassment and misconduct by passengers in two flights, one on November 26, 2022 in which a man reportedly flashed his private part and urinated on a 70-year-old woman in an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi and another on December 6, 2022, in which a man again urinated on the seat of his fellow woman passenger on an Air India flight from Paris to New Delhi. It has been reported that both these men were in a highly inebriated state," the panel said.

It said it has taken suo-moto cognizance of these incidents and issued a notice to DGCA, seeking details of the action taken by them along with the guidelines issued by the regulator to airlines for tackling such cases.