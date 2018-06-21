App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2018 11:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Press Information Bureau's YouTube channel blocked; unblocked later

According to YouTube, the channel was blocked because the video streaming website was updating its partner agreement.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Indians world over waiting to watch Railway Minister Piyush Goyal’s press event on YouTube were left waiting as the Press Information Bureau's official You Tube channel was blocked.

According to YouTube, the channel was blocked because the video streaming website was updating its partner agreement.

The changes in the terms of agreement came into effect from May 25. Since then, it is likely that the PIB's video content was not allowed to be played.

The channel being blocked was noticed when a press conference by Goyal was denied to be streamed live on Tuesday on the government's YouTube channel. A senior official on condition of anonymity said, “YouTube unblocked PIB's YouTube channel today at 8 am.” The channel was unblocked a little after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s International Yoga Day event concluded.However, even the yoga event could not be live streamed due to the block.

Not just PIB's channel but YouTube channels of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Open Courseware with over 1.5 million subscribers, Jamendo Music and Blender Foundation also faced a block situation.
First Published on Jun 21, 2018 11:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Trending News #YouTube

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.