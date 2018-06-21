Press Information Bureau's YouTube channel blocked; unblocked later

Indians world over waiting to watch Railway Minister Piyush Goyal’s press event on YouTube were left waiting as the Press Information Bureau's official You Tube channel was blocked.

According to YouTube, the channel was blocked because the video streaming website was updating its partner agreement.

The changes in the terms of agreement came into effect from May 25. Since then, it is likely that the PIB's video content was not allowed to be played.

The channel being blocked was noticed when a press conference by Goyal was denied to be streamed live on Tuesday on the government's YouTube channel. A senior official on condition of anonymity said, “YouTube unblocked PIB's YouTube channel today at 8 am.” The channel was unblocked a little after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s International Yoga Day event concluded.However, even the yoga event could not be live streamed due to the block.

Not just PIB's channel but YouTube channels of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Open Courseware with over 1.5 million subscribers, Jamendo Music and Blender Foundation also faced a block situation.