President's I-Day Eve Speech Highlights: Let contentious issues, extraneous debates not distract us, says Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation today, on the eve of the 72nd Independence Day.

The address will be broadcast from 7.00 pm on the entire national network of the All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all the channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version.

The broadcast of the address in Hindi and English will be followed by broadcast in regional channels of Doordarshan.

"The AIR will broadcast regional language versions from 8:00 pm onwards on its respective regional networks," a statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan has said, according to PTI.