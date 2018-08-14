App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 14, 2018 09:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

President's I-Day Eve Speech Highlights: Let contentious issues, extraneous debates not distract us, says Ram Nath Kovind

Updates of President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day.

highlights

  • Aug 14, 08:00 PM (IST)

    The full text of President Ram Nath Kovind’s can be read here.

  • Aug 14, 07:47 PM (IST)

    President Ram Nath Kovind has concluded his address in English.

  • Aug 14, 07:44 PM (IST)

    Himsa has no place in the society: President Kovind

    President Kovind: Gandhiji’s most noble mantra was to point out that the power of ahimsa is far greater than the power of himsa. The power to stay your hand is far greater than the power to strike with your hand and himsa has no place in the society.

  • Aug 14, 07:41 PM (IST)

    Gandhiji was and still is our moral compass: President Kovind

    President Kovind: Independence Day is always special, but this year there is an unusual significance. On October 2, we will begin the 150th birthday commemoration of Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhiji did not just lead our freedom struggle. He was and still is our moral compass.

  • Aug 14, 07:37 PM (IST)

    President Kovind: We are at a pivotal moment. Let contentious issues and extraneous debates not distract us. After four years, we will be marking the 75th anniversary of Independence. In less than 30 years, our people will celebrate the 100th anniversary of India as a free nation.

  • Aug 14, 07:35 PM (IST)

    Universal access to electricity, elimination of open defecation, elimination of homelessness, and the very elimination of extreme poverty is now achievable and attainable: President Kovind

  • Aug 14, 07:34 PM (IST)

    President Kovind: This is true whether we see them as mothers, sisters, daughters or simply as women who are entitled to a life of their choosing – and deserving of the opportunity and the security to fulfil their potential.

  • Aug 14, 07:30 PM (IST)

    President Ram Nath Kovind: As we assist our farmers by providing access to technology and other facilities for enhanced productivity and enhanced incomes, we live up to the principles of our freedom struggle.

  • Aug 14, 07:29 PM (IST)

    Freedom is a constant and relentless endeavour. Even decades after 1947, each one of us can contribute in the manner of a freedom fighter. We can do so if we expand the frontiers of freedom and of opportunity for our fellow Indians and our beloved India: President Kovind

  • Aug 14, 07:29 PM (IST)

    The President has concluded his address in Hindi and is now speaking in English.

  • Aug 14, 07:26 PM (IST)

    President Kovind: With these words, I once again wish you, and your family members a happy Independence Day, and wishing you all the best for the golden future. Thank you. Jai Hind!

  • Aug 14, 07:23 PM (IST)

    On this occasion of Independence Day, if people of India decide to take the path suggested by Gandhiji in our day-to-day conduct, there may not be a better way to celebrate our independence: President Kovind

  • Aug 14, 07:21 PM (IST)

    Mahatma Gandhi’s greatest message was that the power of nonviolence is far more than violence, restraint is far more commendable, and there is no place for violence in our society: President Kovind

  • Aug 14, 07:19 PM (IST)

    I would argue that every Indian who does not jump the queue and respects the civic space and rights of those ahead in the line also lives up to the principles of our freedom struggle. It’s a very small gesture. Let us try and abide by it: President Kovind

  • Aug 14, 07:15 PM (IST)

    President Ram Nath Kovind: Electricity for everyone, freedom from open defecation, the goal of eliminating homelessness and eradication of extreme poverty is now within our reach.

  • Aug 14, 07:14 PM (IST)
  • Aug 14, 07:14 PM (IST)

    President Kovind: Every Indian who does his work sincerely and diligently — whether it be a doctor, a nurse, a teacher, a public servant, a factory worker, a businessman, a child who cares for elderly parents — they are all obeying the ideals of liberty.

  • Aug 14, 07:10 PM (IST)

    President Kovind: When we provide better weapons to our soldiers, develop supply-chains for defence equipment, and offer welfare facilities to our soldiers, we realise the dreams of our freedom fighters.

  • Aug 14, 07:08 PM (IST)

    Our farmers provide food security and wholesome diet for the nation, to give strength to our freedom: President Kovind

  • Aug 14, 07:06 PM (IST)

    August 15 is sacred for all Indians. Our tricolour is a symbol and pride of our country. On this day, we celebrate the sovereignty of our country and express gratitude towards the contributions of our ancestors: President Kovind

  • Aug 14, 07:02 PM (IST)

    President Ram Nath Kovind has begun his address.

  • Aug 14, 06:46 PM (IST)

    The President’s address is expected to begin shortly.

  • Aug 14, 06:40 PM (IST)
  • Aug 14, 05:21 PM (IST)

    President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation today, on the eve of the 72nd Independence Day.

    The address will be broadcast from 7.00 pm on the entire national network of the All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all the channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version.

    The broadcast of the address in Hindi and English will be followed by broadcast in regional channels of Doordarshan.

    "The AIR will broadcast regional language versions from 8:00 pm onwards on its respective regional networks," a statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan has said, according to PTI.

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.