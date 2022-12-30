 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
President, VP, leaders condole death of PM's mother, recall her simplicity, high values

Dec 30, 2022 / 05:32 PM IST

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar were among the host of leaders from the ruling party and others who mourned the death.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away in Ahmedabad on December 30. She was admitted to Ahmedabad's UN Mehta Hospital after her health was deteriorated. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, senior Union ministers and leaders cutting across the political spectrum on Friday condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben, recalling her simple and compassionate life that was an inspiration for all.

Several world leaders, including Pakistan Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu also offered their condolences.

Hiraben, Hiraba to many, passed away at an Ahmedabad hospital on Friday at the age of 99.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's mother Hiraba's hundred years of struggle is a symbol of Indian ideals. Shri Modi imbibed the spirit of '#Matradevobhav' and the values of Hiraba in his life. I pray for the peace of the holy soul. My condolences to the family!" the President said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Vice-President said the Prime Minister's mother exemplified simplicity and sublimity reflecting the virtuosity of motherhood.