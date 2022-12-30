President, VP, leaders condole death of PM's mother, recall her simplicity, high values

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, senior Union ministers and leaders cutting across the political spectrum on Friday condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben, recalling her simple and compassionate life that was an inspiration for all.

Several world leaders, including Pakistan Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu also offered their condolences.

Hiraben, Hiraba to many, passed away at an Ahmedabad hospital on Friday at the age of 99.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar were among the host of leaders from the ruling party and others who mourned the death.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's mother Hiraba's hundred years of struggle is a symbol of Indian ideals. Shri Modi imbibed the spirit of '#Matradevobhav' and the values of Hiraba in his life. I pray for the peace of the holy soul. My condolences to the family!" the President said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Vice-President said the Prime Minister's mother exemplified simplicity and sublimity reflecting the virtuosity of motherhood.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla noted that a mother nourishes a person's life with values and said "Hiraben's virtuous life is an inspiration for all of us". Expressing condolences, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said a mother is the first friend and teacher of a person's life and the pain of losing a mother is undoubtedly the biggest pain in the world. "The struggles faced by Hira Ba to nurture the family are a role model for all. Her sacrificial ascetic life will always be in our memory. The entire nation stands with Prime Minister Modi and his family in this hour of grief. The prayers of crores of people are with you (Modi). Om Shanti," he said. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said a mother's demise creates a void that is impossible to fill. "I am deeply pained by the passing away of Hira Ba, mother of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi. The death of a mother leaves such a void in one's life that is impossible to fill. I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief," Singh said in a tweet. Paying tributes, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said it was the values that Hiraben imparted to her family through a difficult life full of struggles that has given the country a leader like Modi. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said,"losing a mother is one of the deepest sorrows. But her goodness, care, wisdom, and love will always be with you." BJP president J P Nadda said her life will always serve as an inspiration. Her affection and commitment to truth gave the country a glorious leadership, he said. Veteran BJP leader LK Advani recalled that the Prime Minister often spoke about the special bond that he shared with his mother, about her simplicity and her caring persona, and said, these will always be remembered and missed by all. Paying respects to the Prime Minister's mother, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said,"Mataji's life was a great example of a meaningful life of continuous work on the strength of devotion to values ??and unwavering faith in God even in extremely difficult circumstances". In his condolence message, RSS national executive member Indresh Kumar said, "Hira Ba was a symbol of courage, simplicity, simplicity, honesty and hard work." In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said,"... In this difficult time, I express my deepest condolences and affection to him and his family members." "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Smt. Heeraben Modi. My heartfelt condolences to Sri @narendramodi ji on the loss of his beloved mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family in this hour of grief," Kharge said on Twitter. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and former finance minister P Chidambaram said the passing away of a mother is an irreparable loss. "Your mother is also our mother," Mamata Banerjee told Modi at the Vande Bharat train launch he attended virtually. Her Tamil Nadu counterpart Stalin also sent in his condolences. Other chief ministers, including Punjab's Bhagwant Mann, Gujarat's Bhupendra Patel, Maharashtra's Eknath Shinde, Karnataka's Basavaraj Bommai, Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma, Goa's Pramod Sawant and Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath as well as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also sent their condolences at the irreparable loss. Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav were among other leaders of Uttar Pradesh who condoled the loss. Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, BJP leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje and Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav were among others who expressed their grief. Union ministers --S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal and Mansukh Mandaviya-- also condoled the passing away of Prime Minister Modi's mother. "The demise of PM @narendramodi ji's mother Heera Ba comes as a very painful news. Mother has a special place in a person's life," Union Minister Smriti Irani tweeted. She also posted a video of Prime Minister Modi with his mother on Instagram. Paying tributes, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "There is no one like a mother". In this hour of grief, the whole country stands with Prime Minister Modi, he added. "A loving mother who gave the most precious diamond to the nation. A glorious century rests at the feet of God," Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted. Offering his condolences, Pakistan PM Sharif said,"there is no greater loss than losing ones mother. My condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi on the passing away of his mother." Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and Bhutan's Prime Minister Lotay Tshering were among other world leaders who condoled the death of Prime Minister Modi's mother.

PTI

