President to address joint sitting of both Parliament houses in existing building: Om Birla

Jan 21, 2023 / 08:16 AM IST

Amid reports that President Droupadi Murmu can address joint session of both houses in new building, Birla in a tweet on Friday said the New Parliament Building is still under construction.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has said the President will address the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament in the existing building, putting to rest speculations that it could be held in the new building.

"During Budget Session, the Hon'ble President will address Members of two Houses in the existing Parliament House Building," he tweeted.

The Budget Session of Parliament commences on January 31 and the first leg will go on till February 13. The Parliament will reconvene on March 13 and go on till April 6.

Meanwhile, citing security reasons, a couple of actual pictures of the new parliament building were removed from the dedicated website for the entire Central Vista redevelopment project on Friday.

The new Parliament building is part of the redevelopment of the Central Vista, the nation's power corridor.