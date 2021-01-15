President Ramnath Kovind donates Rs 5 lakh for the construction Ram Temple

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind has donated Rs 5,00,100 for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust that is managing and overseeing the project.

The trust's co-president Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) working president Alok Kumar, temple construction committee's chief Nripendra Mishra and RSS leader Kulbhushan Ahuja met the President on January 15, reported NDTV.

"He is the first citizen of the country so we went to him to initiate this drive. He donated a sum of ₹ 5,00,100," ANI quoted the VHP's Kumar as saying.

Various other leaders of political and quasi-political parties have joined the bandwagon, flagging off regional donation drives that will continue till February 27.

According to ANI, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan donated a cheque of Rs 1,00,000 towards the fund. He also said one brick from his family will be placed at the construction site.

BJP leader Sushil Kumar, while launching the Samarpan Nidhi Sangraha Abhiyan in Patna, hoped that every Hindu family in Bihar will come forward to donate towards the temple's construction.

The trust has decided that it will not use any government funds, money from abroad, or corporate donations. Instead, volunteers of various organizations will collect a contribution of Rs10, Rs100, or Rs 1,000 from Hindu households for the construction.

According to NDTV, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was asked if people from other religions can also donate, he clarified saying, "Why not? But the thing is if it is a mosque, it is expected that Muslims will be at the forefront. So, it is the Hindu community's responsibility that they come forward for Lord Ram's temple. We will certainly take cooperation from the followers of other religions too."