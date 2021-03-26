President Ram Nath Kovind undergoes check-up following chest discomfort; condition stable

President Ram Nath Kovind visited Army R&R Hospital in Delhi on March 26 after he experienced chest discomfort. The hospital said President Kovind is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation. His condition is stable.



"President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind visited Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-ups and is under observation. His condition is stable," ANI has quoted a medical bulletin by Army R&R Hospital.

