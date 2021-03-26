English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

President Ram Nath Kovind undergoes check-up following chest discomfort; condition stable

"President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind visited Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-ups and is under observation. His condition is stable," a medical bulletin by Army R&R Hospital said.

Moneycontrol News
March 26, 2021 / 02:50 PM IST

President Ram Nath Kovind visited Army R&R Hospital in Delhi on March 26 after he experienced chest discomfort. The hospital said President Kovind is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation. His condition is stable.

"President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind visited Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-ups and is under observation. His condition is stable," ANI has quoted a medical bulletin by Army R&R Hospital.

(More details awaited)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Ram Nath Kovind
first published: Mar 26, 2021 02:50 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Don’t fight market! Hit the drawing board and comeback with a new strategy: Piyush Chaudhry of Wave Analytics

D-Street Talk: Don’t fight market! Hit the drawing board and comeback with a new strategy: Piyush Chaudhry of Wave Analytics

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.