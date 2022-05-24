English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Madhya Pradesh from May 27 to 29

    Ram Nath Kovind will arrive in Bhopal on May 27. The next day, he would take part in the foundation stone laying ceremony of some new health institutions in the state capital, he said.

    PTI
    May 24, 2022 / 01:50 PM IST
    File image of President Ram Nath Kovind

    File image of President Ram Nath Kovind

    President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Madhya Pradesh from May 27 to 29 during which he will lay the foundation stone of some health institutions and address a conference, a state official said on Tuesday.

    Kovind will arrive in Bhopal on May 27. The next day, he would take part in the foundation stone laying ceremony of some new health institutions in the state capital, he said.

    On May 29, the president will go to Ujjain to address participants of the All-India Ayurveda Conference at the Kalidas Academy there, the official said. Kovind will also offer prayers at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain and will later leave for Delhi via Indore, he said.

    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday reviewed the preparations for President Kovind's visit, the official said. Senior state officials, including Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, Director General of Police Sudhir Saxena, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Dr Rajesh Rajora and ACS (Health) Mohammed Suleiman, were present in the review meeting.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Madhya Pradesh #Ram Nath Kovind
    first published: May 24, 2022 01:52 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.