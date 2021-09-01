MARKET NEWS

President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Goa from September 5 to 7

"President Kovind will attend the presentation of the 'President's Colour' to the naval aviation, coinciding with the diamond jubilee celebration of the INS Hansa on September 6," the information department said in a statement.

Moneycontrol News
September 01, 2021 / 10:57 AM IST

President Ram Nath Kovind will arrive in Goa on September 5 on a three-day visit to the coastal state, Goa's information department said on Wednesday.

"President Kovind will attend the presentation of the 'President's Colour' to the naval aviation, coinciding with the diamond jubilee celebration of the INS Hansa on September 6," the information department said in a statement.

The INS Hansa naval base is located in Vasco town, about 40 km from the state capital Panaji.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #Goa #India #President #Ram Nath Kovind
first published: Sep 1, 2021 11:00 am

