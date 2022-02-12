English
    President Ram Nath Kovind to unveil golden deity of Ramanujacharya in Hyderabad tomorrow

    President Kovind will be reaching the JIVA Ashram at 3.30 pm on the day and will also address the gathering

    PTI
    February 12, 2022 / 01:40 PM IST
    President Ram Nath Kovind (Image- Reuters)

    President Ram Nath Kovind (Image- Reuters)

    President Ram Nath Kovind will be unveiling the golden deity of Sri Ramanujachaya at the 'Statue of Equality' campus near Hyderabad on February 13, according to a communication from the organiser. Kovind will be reaching the JIVA Ashram at 3.30 pm on the day and will also address the gathering, it said.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a 216-foot statue of Sri Ramanujacharya, described as the 'Statue of Equality', a 11th century saint and a social reformer, near Hyderabad on February 5. It is said to be among the tallest metallic sitting statues in the world.

    The statue is located in a 45-acre complex on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The foundation stone was laid in 2014.

    The project cost Rs 1,000 crores and was funded fully by donations from devotees all over the world.

    The statue has been constructed on a base building “Bhadra Vedi” that is 54 ft tall.

    Also read | ‘Statue of Equality’ unveiled by PM Modi: All you need to know

    Union Ministers Rajnath Singh Amit Shah, and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat were among those who visited the Statue of Equality.
    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #Hyderabad #India #Ram Nath Kovind #Telangana
    first published: Feb 12, 2022 01:38 pm
