President Ram Nath Kovind Republic Day speech highlights: India rests on tripod of diversity, democracy and development

Jan 25, 2019 07:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
President Ram Nath Kovind urges people to perform the 'sacred act' of voting during Lok Sabha polls, see it as 'once-in-a-century-moment'
Republic Day is an occasion to reaffirm our commitment to liberty, fraternity and equality across our society and among all our citizens. And above all, this is an occasion to celebrate India and the spirit of being Indian, said President Kovind.
Observing that an election is not just a political exercise, Kovind said it is a collective call to wisdom and a collective call to action, adding the ideas and idealism of our democracy will come into force to elect the 17th Lok Sabha.
"I, once again wish all the people of settled in the country and abroad a happy Republic Day and a warm and happy future. Jai Hind!" said President Kovind.
Our culture, tradition, and ideals in life place a very high importance on public service. We have always had a sense of respect for individuals and institutions who dedicated themselves to public service above the boundaries of their usual duties, be it the UN's peacekeeping missions, working to tackle climate change, aiding cooperation and even in delivering relief at times of natural disasters.
There is a rich harvest of foodgrains in the country today, LPG connections are ubiquitous, and getting a phone connection or a passport have become easier as is opening an account in the bank or the authentication of documents. All these areas are seeing improvements and changes, said President Kovind.
Our daughters are creating a name for themselves in the field of education, art, medicine and sports, and even in the three armies and the field of defence science. In higher learning institutes, the students who have secured medals are more often our daughters than our sons.
By stressing on the norms of social justice and economic ethics, the work of inclusive development has also been given a broad foundation, said President Kovind.
Starting this month, special opportunities for the education and employment of talented children from poor families will be made available by a constitutio amendment, said President Kovind
The fate of our Republic rests on attaining democratic goals using democratic means, and striving for inclusive goals with compassion and empathy, said President Kovind.
Our great Republic has fixed a long journey, but we have to go much further, said President Kovind.
All Indians have an equal right to the resources of the country, be they of any group, of any community, or of any region, said President Kovind.
The diversity and pluralism of India is our greatest strength, said President Kovind.
In this time and age, special opportunities for the education and employment are made available to the talented children of poor families by constitutional rights, said President Kovind.
Our country is at an important stage at this time. Our today's decision and activity will determine the nature of the twenty-century India, says President Kovind.
Today it is pleasing to see that our farmers are increasingly empowered and our young people are more powerful by rapidly adopting the latest technology, says President Kovind.