President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi pay last respects to Ram Vilas Paswan

Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan died today (October 8) at a Delhi hospital his son Chirag Paswan said in a tweet.



पापा....अब आप इस दुनिया में नहीं हैं लेकिन मुझे पता है आप जहां भी हैं हमेशा मेरे साथ हैं।

Miss you Papa... pic.twitter.com/Qc9wF6Jl6Z

— युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) October 8, 2020

"Papa… Now you are not in this world but I know you are always with me wherever you are. Miss you Papa," Chirag Paswan tweeted.

The Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution had undergone a heart surgery, his son Chirag Paswan said on October 4.

President Ram Nath Kovind, paid last respect and said that the nation has lost a visionary leader.



In the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, the nation has lost a visionary leader. He was among the most active and longest-serving members of parliament. He was the voice of the oppressed, and championed the cause of the marginalized. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 8, 2020





A firebrand socialist in youth, mentored by the likes of Jayaprakash Narayan during anti-Emergency movement, Paswan ji had enviable rapport with masses and he ardently strove for their welfare. Condolences to his family and supporters.

— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 8, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too took to Twitter to express sadness over Paswan's demise.



I am saddened beyond words. There is a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled. Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji’s demise is a personal loss. I have lost a friend, valued colleague and someone who was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity. pic.twitter.com/2UUuPBjBrj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020





Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji rose in politics through hardwork and determination. As a young leader, he resisted tyranny and the assault on our democracy during the Emergency. He was an outstanding Parliamentarian and Minister, making lasting contributions in several policy areas. pic.twitter.com/naqx27xBoj

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020

Home minister Amit Shah, Defense minister Rajnath Singh also paid their last respects



सदैव गरीब और वंचित वर्ग के कल्याण व अधिकारों के लिए संघर्ष करने वाले हम सबके प्रिय राम विलास पासवान जी के निधन से मन अत्यंत व्यथित है। उन्होंने अपने राजनीतिक जीवन में हमेशा राष्ट्रहित और जनकल्याण को सर्वोपरि रखा। उनके स्वर्गवास से भारतीय राजनीति में एक शून्य उत्पन्न हो गया है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 8, 2020





सदैव गरीब और वंचित वर्ग के कल्याण व अधिकारों के लिए संघर्ष करने वाले हम सबके प्रिय राम विलास पासवान जी के निधन से मन अत्यंत व्यथित है। उन्होंने अपने राजनीतिक जीवन में हमेशा राष्ट्रहित और जनकल्याण को सर्वोपरि रखा। उनके स्वर्गवास से भारतीय राजनीति में एक शून्य उत्पन्न हो गया है।

— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 8, 2020

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condoled the leaders death saying Dalits have lost a strong political voice today.



रामविलास पासवान जी के असमय निधन का समाचार दुखद है। ग़रीब-दलित वर्ग ने आज अपनी एक बुलंद राजनैतिक आवाज़ खो दी। उनके परिवारजनों को मेरी संवेदनाएँ। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 8, 2020





Deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing away of Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. He was a veteran politician, leader and a long-time Parliamentarian. My condolences to his family, colleagues and his many admirers.

— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 8, 2020

Here are tweets from other top political leaders who condoled his death:



My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of Union Minister & founder of Lok Janshakti Party, Ram Vilas Paswan ji. May God give strength to his family members & supporters to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 8, 2020





Heartfelt condolences on the demise of Union Minister Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.

— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 8, 2020



I am extremely saddened to learn about the demise of political stalwart Shri Ram Vilas Paswan ji. His contribution towards the upliftment of the downtrodden will always be remembered.

May his soul find eternal peace.

My condolences to his family and followers.

Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/MaCZYhZNvT — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) October 8, 2020





Sorry to hear about the sudden demise of Ram Vilas Paswan Sb. He was a leader with a strong grassroots base & well honed political instincts. My father & I send our condolences to @iChiragPaswan and the rest of his family.

— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 8, 2020

श्री रामविलास पासवान जी के निधन से अत्यधिक दुःख हुआ। वह दलित और पिछड़े तबकों के लिए जिंदगी भर संघर्ष करते रहे। मंत्रिमंडल में भी वह सक्रिय रहते थे। वह एक जिंदादिल नेता थे। दुःख की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके परिवारजनों के साथ हैं। ॐ शांति। — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) October 8, 2020