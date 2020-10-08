172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|president-ram-nath-kovind-pm-modi-pay-last-respects-to-ram-vilas-paswan-5940881.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2020 10:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi pay last respects to Ram Vilas Paswan

The Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution had undergone a heart surgery, his son Chirag Paswan said on October 4.

Moneycontrol News

Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan died today (October 8) at a Delhi hospital his son Chirag Paswan said in a tweet.

"Papa… Now you are not in this world but I know you are always with me wherever you are. Miss you Papa," Chirag Paswan tweeted.

The Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution had undergone a heart surgery, his son Chirag Paswan said on October 4.

President Ram Nath Kovind, paid last respect and said that the nation has lost a visionary leader.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too took to Twitter to express sadness over Paswan's demise.



Home minister Amit Shah, Defense minister Rajnath Singh also paid their last respects



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condoled the leaders death saying Dalits have lost a strong political voice today.

Here are tweets from other top political leaders who condoled his death:




First Published on Oct 8, 2020 09:29 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #PM Modi #Ram Vilas Paswan

