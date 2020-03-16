President Ram Nath Kovind nominates former CJI Ranjan Gogoi to Rajya Sabha

President of India Ram Nath Kovind has nominated former Chief Justice of India (CJI), Ranjan Gogoi, to the Rajya Sabha, according to a government notification.

"President is pleased to nominate Shri Ranjan Gogoi to Council of States to fill the vacancy caused due to the retirement of one of the nominated member," the notification says.

Justice Gogoi had retired in November last year. He is credited with bringing the curtains down on the decades-old politically and religiously sensitive Ayodhya land dispute.

He was sworn in on October 3, 2018 as the 46th CJI, and had a tenure of a little over 13 months.

Justice Gogoi also headed a bench which, in a landmark verdict, held that the office of the CJI is a public authority under the Right to Information Act, but "judicial independence has to be kept in mind" while disclosing information in "public interest".