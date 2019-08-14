App
Aug 14, 2019 05:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

President's I-Day Eve Address LIVE: Ram Nath Kovind to address nation today

Live updates from President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the nation on the eve of India's 73rd Independence Day

highlights

  • Aug 14, 05:44 PM (IST)

    President's address in Hindi, English to be followed by broadcast in regional languages

    Broadcast of the President's address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan.

    All India Radio will broadcast regional language versions from 8 pm onwards on its respective regional networks.

  • Aug 14, 05:29 PM (IST)

    Multi-layered security arrangement for I-Day 

    The Delhi Police is using cameras equipped with facial recognition software for the first time to secure the Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag on the 73rd Independence Day, officials said on Wednesday.

    A multi-layered security arrangement, involving SWAT commandos and NSG snipers, is being put in place for the national capital in view of the Centre scrapping the constitutional provisions that gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status and tensions with Pakistan.

  • Aug 14, 05:26 PM (IST)

    The address can also be heard on FM Gold, FM Rainbow, Rajdhani, Indraprastha channels and all other additional frequencies of the AIR. It will also be relayed on the Youtube Channel of AIR News. 

  • Aug 14, 05:11 PM (IST)

    President Ram Nath Kovind to address nation at 7 pm today

    On the eve of the 73rd Independence Day, President of India Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation today. 

    The address will be broadcast on All India Radio and national broadcaster Doordarshan. The address will be aired in both, Hindi and English.

